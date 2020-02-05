A massive adventure park based on TV's Ninja Warrior could be coming to Sheffield

A massive indoor adventure park based on TV’s Ninja Warrior could soon be putting contestants to the test in Sheffield.

Plans have been submitted to create the sporty visitor attraction near Meadowhall – with visitors taking on challenges similar to those seen in the popular Saturday night ITV series.

A Ninja Warrior park could be coming to Sheffield.

Lambert Smith Hampton, on behalf of FI Real Estate Management, has submitted an application to Sheffield City Council to convert the former Toys R Us unit at Meadowhall Retail Park into the park.

Planning permission is being sought for the change of use of the unit from retail to an indoor adventure park.

Full details of the plan have not been revealed at this stage but it is thought the building would be home to obstacles and challenges faced by contestants on the show.

The scheme could create up to 25 jobs with the number of visitors expected to be in excess of 100,000.

The company behind the Ninja Warrior parks already has outlets in Gloucester, Cardiff, Wigan and Stoke-on-Trent.

The show, based on Japanese game show Sasuke, is presented by Ben Shephard, Chris Kamara and Rochelle Humes – and is known for pitting contenders against a series of gruelling physical challenges, including the show’s most famous obstacle, the warped wall, where competitors have to run up a vertical wall to complete the course.

Part of the former Toys R Us store at Meadowhall Retail Park has already re-opened as a Smyths toy store.

The proposals will now be considered by Sheffield City Council.