A man was killed and a teenage girl seriously injured in a car smash at Grayingham

Police are appealing for witnesses to the horror smash on the B1398 last night.

A black Audi A3 and a grey Jaguar XF were involved in the crash lat night at 10.36pm.

The driver of the Audi A3, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene at the crossroads where the B1398 meets the B1205.

A passenger in the same car, a female teenager, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting Incident 473 of 1 November.