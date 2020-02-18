A hobby is a good way to improve our mental health

By Kate Hull Rogers – Guest columnist. We all have spare time. No matter who we are, no matter how busy. The key is to use it wisely. Some spare time should be spent doing nothing. Which of course is impossible to do… we are always doing something. Even when ‘chill-axing’ we are doing something. So if your default is to watch TV, just watch it more wisely. Choose programs that you enjoy, that you can engage in. Don’t just have it on as moving wall paper.

If you are a bit more ambitious with your spare time, again choose wisely. What do you enjoy? Many of us like knitting. In Gainsborough, there are no less than three ‘Knit and Nat’ groups. So even an activity like knitting can become social.

My hobbies include reading. I am always conscious I only have so much reading time; I only have so much brain power. I choose wisely. I make sure it is something I really want to read. I usually have two or three books on the go. Reading really relaxes me so I often read before bed. It is part of my decompressing ritual.

Hobbies can be anything you like. The world is your oyster. One of my mates does cross stitch. She gets very ‘cross’ when I call it needle point. Another mate does Zumba. He likes being a fool and dancing away his stress. My husband likes his music, playing and listening. Rollercoasters are apparently a great way to have fear, but in a safe place.

Then there is the greatest hobby of all – joining a theatre group. Let me do a plug here for our theatre group. My husband and I run Stepping Stone Theatre for Mental Health. There is nothing more cathartic than writing and telling your story to a large audience. Helps to destigmatize mental illness and is great fun too.

When you are thinking of ‘taking something up’, think about this being a creative move. Cooking, gardening, mandala colouring books. Think about the social aspect. As we get mentally ill we tend to isolate ourselves. Use your hobbies as a time to get out and be with the world.

Hobbies should be something you enjoy. I really think that putting FUN as the top priority is when you will do the most good for your mental health. Mental health is greatly affected by how you spend your spare time. We only have so much, make enjoyment the barometer of choice and choose wisely.