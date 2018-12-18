A Gainsborough chippy is offering its customers a Christmas dinner with a twist

In the past a Gainsborough chippy has served up battered strawberries and a battered mince pie and this year they have done a Christmas dinner with a twist.

Middies Chippy is serving a turkey fillet topped with sage and onion stuffing, shot through with a hint of cranberry and cooked in batter.

Tony Wallace of Middies Chippy said: “This year we’ve really excelled if we do say so ourselves - you can experience the taste of Christmas in one bite.

“We’ve got the savoury balance just right, the sage and onion compliment the turkey fillet and the cranberry cuts through the golden batter to balance the savoury with just a dash of sweet and sour.

“We start trying out different combinations of ingredient a few months ahead to ensure we’re really happy with the quality and flavour.

“Our customers have been saying that they make a change to the dessert style specials we’ve offered over the last few years, although last year’s mince pies were really popular.

“Deep frying an entire Christmas meal seems to be popular this year, we’ve chosen not to do that.”

This special is available until Saturday, December 22.