A failing care home in Hemswell Cliff has now closed after improvements were not made

A care home in Hemswell Cliff has been closed after failing to improve following a number of inspections.

Blenheim Care Centres is a nursing and residential care home for up to 80 people located near Gainsborough.

The home is in two buildings, Blenheim House and Blenheim Lodge and caters for people aged 18 and over, and who have physical disabilities and/or neurological conditions.

After an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February 17, the centre was placed into special measures.

Further inspections were undertaken throughout this year but it was decided after the latest inspection in October that the care centres would be closed.

There were 18 residents at the home at the time of the closure including 11 which Lincolnshire County Council were responsible for funding.

The last residents were moved out on November 9.

Coun Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for adult care at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We have ensured residents affected are receiving the right care and support and have helped both them and their families in providing alternative arrangements.

“Situations of this nature are rare and I want to reassure people that anyone with care needs will have access to the right services to support them.

“If anybody is concerned about any issues regarding the care either they or a member of their family is receiving, please contact 01522 782155.”

Blenheim Care Centres was contacted but unfortunately no one was available for comment before the Standard went to press.