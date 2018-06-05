£1k wins for lucky Worksop Postcode Lottery players

Five lucky neighbours in Worksop have had a tip-top week after waking up to the news they have scooped a £1,000 prize each thanks to playing People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Hall Drive residents landed the cash when their postcode, S80 3GB, was drawn as the winner of the Daily Prize on Tuesday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “There’s nothing better than seeing neighbours win together, so to have five on one street is just amazing.

“Well done to those in Worksop who picked up a prize today – I hope they all enjoy treating themselves.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities. Creswell Crags is one cause close to the winners that has benefited from the support. The attraction received £7,999 last year to create a new educational dipping pond with platform at the site.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.