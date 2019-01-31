100-year-old from Retford asked for donations to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice instead of presents

A kind great-grandmother from Retford has raised more than £400 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Millicent Clayton, was born in Corringham in January 1919, and has just celebrated her 100th birthday.

And Mrs Clayton decided that this year, instead of asking for presents for her milestone birthday celebrations, she would ask family and friends to donate to her local children’s hospice, to help children with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions.

Mrs Clayton said: “I lived in Misterton after I married, and then moved to Retford in 1986.

“I’m a mother of one, a grandmother of two and a great-grandmother of six, and I was delighted that I raised £425 from my birthday party to help Bluebell Wood.

“It was a lovely feeling to be able to give the cheque to Wendy King from Bluebell Wood’s Retford Support Group.

“Although I’m now a centenarian, I love darts and gardening, and still play dominoes, bingo and whist.

“I also enjoy travelling, particularly on whist holidays.

“ I had a wonderful party and I’d like to thank everybody for their presents and generous donations.”

Mel Rose, Community Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “Her support and generosity means we could run a play session for families staying at the hospice every day for a month.”