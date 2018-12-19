Win! Tickets to a Twixmas day at the races!

What better way to enjoy the time between Christmas and new year than with a festive day out at the races?

We’ve teamed up with Doncaster Racecourse to give three lucky winners a chance to go to the races in the Twximas period this weekend on Saturday, December 29.

Treat yourself to a festive flutter and head down Doncaster Racecourse to enjoy Twixmas at the family and friends race day.

The presents have been unwrapped, Christmas dinner has been enjoyed with a mince pie or two, and the children want to get outdoors, so why not make the most of this family fun event.

The children can enjoy all the fun of the fairground and the joyous sounds of Markham Main Colliery Brass Band will keep everyone’s spirits high.

Our friends and family Twixmas race meet is the perfect way to spend time with family and friends enjoying some fresh air, all the fun of the fair and the thrill of the horse racing.

Under 18s go free!

So what are you waiting for?

Get saddled up and enter our exclusive competition to be in with a chance to win one of three pairs of Grandstand tickets for the Twixmas.

Question: What name has been given to the time between Christmas and New Year?

Email your entry to competitions@doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

But be quick! Closing date is noon on December 28.