Thousands visit Lincolnshire event which inspires the next generation of farmers

A record number of visitors travelled to Lincolnshire Showground to learn about all things farming.

More than 4,500 people attended the fifth Countryside Lincs event on Sunday April 14, which aimed to inspire the next generation of farmers.

Visitors also had a chance to taste produce farmed in Lincolnshire.

Organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, the day saw families and children of all ages get up close and personal with farmyard animals, try their hand at cooking and learn about Lincolnshire’s rural heritage.

Rosie Crust, education and development officer for the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: “We made the show bigger and better this year, giving youngsters and their families even more opportunity to experience hands-on activities.

“One of our main priorities is to teach the next generation about where their food comes from and the significance of local agriculture and the countryside. We find that children are inspired when they experience it first-hand, which is why we encourage them to interact with the animals and taste local produce. We also find that our tractors are a big hit with the children and parents as they get to sit inside the huge machines.”

