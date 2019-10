The company conducted a poll of 4,000 passengers about how long they had to wait to get through the security scanners at airports across the UK, with the worst airport causing an average delay of 22.3 minutes. These are the worst ranked large and small airports for security wait times.

1. Belfast International Security wait time: 22.3 minutes Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Manchester Terminal 1 Security wait time: 17 minutes Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Manchester Terminal 2 Security wait time: 15.5 minutes Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Manchester Terminal 3 Security wait time: 13.7 minutes Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more