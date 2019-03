Garden experts from BillyOh.com have revealed ten unusual things that will give your lawn a boost now that the worst of the winter weather has been and gone.

1. Heat lamps Closely targeting a heat lamp or two at particularly worn areas of lawn could give your patch the boost it needs

2. Garlic Spreading cloves of this root vegetable over your grass can ensure a smooth surface, as it helps to deter parasites from getting to and destroying the roots.

3. Rusty nails Grass needs iron to make chlorophyll, so throw some rusty old nails into a watering can to quickly create an iron-rich solution to water the lawn with.

4. Vinegar The acetic acid in vinegar will stop weed growth without damaging the soil and also deter small pests like ants.

