TECH TALK: Moshi Captus Rolltop Backpack

Rolltop backpacks are all the rage, a modern take on a tried-and-tested formula in a kind of 'why didn't someone think of that before' fashion.

They allow quick access to our ever-increasing collections of stuff, while retaining a sufficient level of security.

Moshi Captus Rolltop Backpack

At 45L capacity, the Moshi Captus is an ideal size.

For, in the case of a backpack, size really does matter. Too small and there just isn't enough space. Too big and you merely fill them, increase the weight and risk being stranded like a flipped turtle if you fall over.

Ideal for city exploring, commuting and overnight stays, the Captus is very well made, from materials that display an immediate and obvious quality.

Substantially stitched, with taped zips and padded straps, it should retain its comfort and not let you down over prolonged use.

Moshi Captus Rolltop Backpack

The pockets are cleverly positioned, particularly the isolated bottom section, which is handy for a change of shoes, used clothes or anything you want to keep separate from more hi-tech gear.

A key feature is Moshi's inclusion of two full-length compartment zippers, meaning you don’t need to rummage around to grab things at the bottom of the bag.

The elasticated side pouch is perfect to keep water bottle handy, while a rear Napoleon pocket features RFID Shield technology to protect your personal data from digital snoopers.

Inside, a fully-cushioned compartment carries any laptop up to 15" and includes a pocket for a tablet and other tech accessories.

Moshi Captus Rolltop Backpack

There are also plenty of attachment points on the shoulder straps for carabiners and smartphone mounts.

Padded Airmesh on the back and straps increase ventilation to help prevent the bag sticking to you on long walks in warmer climates.

If I could make a personal improvement, it would be a secondary means of securing the rolltop, a 'belt and braces' if the first set of adjustable straps and clips failed.

Review sample was in a cultured Sandstone Beige, although a Denim Blue option is also available. The tough, canvas material is weather-resistant, with a surface coating to protect from rain and snow.

Moshi Captus Rolltop Backpack

But the best way to test one is pack it full of gear... and get out into the big wide world.

The bag is priced at £189.95 – visit https://www.moshi.com/en