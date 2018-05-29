Sun safety message is hitting home

There is a growing trend of using high factor sunscreen in both the UK and abroad.

Of those who use sunscreen in the UK, three in five people are using SPF 30 or higher. More than three quarters of those surveyed who use sunscreen abroad, opt for SPF30 or higher – both in line with British Skin Foundation guidelines.

Seven out of ten of people surveyed with children use SPF 30 or higher on them in the UK. Only one in ten parents do not put sunscreen on their children in the UK at all.

Some three quarters of parents use SPF30 or higher on their children when abroad. Less than one in ten of people opt not to use sunscreen on their children whilst abroad.

The top influences when choosing a sunscreen were the SPF and the level of UVA/UVB protection, with three in five people stating these factors as important.

Nowadays, 86% of sunscreen users appear to understand sunscreen labelling.

Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesman said: “It’s fantastic to see the sun safety message has hit home to the British people. It’s vitally important to protect the skin from harmful UV rays both at home and abroad. Also remember to protect children’s skin as sun damage in childhood can lead to problems – such as skin cancer – later in life.”

The British Skin Foundation & the Cosmetic Toiletry and Perfumery Association commissioned a survey through the Skin Health Alliance of 502 male and female UK residents in April 2018.