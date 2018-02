The first film I saw in cinemascope as a young boy, was called Shaka. It told of the rise of a boy warrior who became King of the legendary Zulu

tribe, ever since I’ve had an ambition to visit Africa.

Looking through a number of holiday brochures, I read that Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ ship Boudicca, was visiting South Africa. One of their exciting shore tours would allow us to spend a day on an authentic Zulu encampment and birthplace of Shaka. It totally captured my imagination.