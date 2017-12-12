RETRO: Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

Do you recognise yourself in this bygone picture of pupils at the former Epworth County Primary, taken around the mid to late 1950s?

The photo was supplied by Peter Clark whose wife, formerly Judith Kershaw, attended the school.

Judith has managed to name most of her classmates but would be interested in anyone remembering those she has missed.

Pictured are (back) Mrs Aytack?, David Bulmer, Leslie Smith, Stuart Turner, Graham Richardson, Christopher Ashmore, John Broderick, Phillip Stavely, Maurice Fenelon, Jimmy Ward, ?, David Coult, (middle) Linda Harrison, ?, ?, David Johnson, Roger ?, Peter Johnson, Peter Lindley, Jane Graville, Judith Kershaw, Pat Coggan, Angela Robinson, Keith Gillett, (front) ? Graville, Danny Harrison, Susan Hill, Susan Fenelon, Elizabeth Garner, Ann Williams, Pamela Cook, Jenny Parkin, Barbara Hill, Lucille Clark, Stephen Leggott and Colin Moss.

