Relax in a stunning log cabin with idyllic views at Yorkshire's Faweather Grange

Stunning views, a log cabin that wraps you up in warmth and a private hot tub - you can’t fail to relax at West Yorkshire’s Faweather Grange.

The award-winning family-run venue is set in the dramatic scenery of Ilkley Moor.

To take full advantage, all the lodges are positioned at different levels on the hillside to offer unrivalled vistas.

Unlike many similar holiday locations, the lodges at Faweather Grange are allowed to breath. You aren’t penned in with other holiday cabins breathing down your neck.

You and your party feel as if you are in your own private holiday home. And from the minute you arrive you can feel the stresses and strains of modern day life melting away.

My wife and I had the privilege of meeting the owner – and her sons – when we stayed.

The family have invested their recent lives on providing these high-quality holiday homes since the late 90s and have quite literally built the business from the ground up.

Proof of this could be seen in photos of family members building the first lodge, log by log.

And that investment is clear in the attention to detail obvious at every turn.

From a supply of kindling and logs for the cosy open fire, to luxurious toiletries and the provision of torches and an Ordnance Survey map to guide you on exploring the privately-accessed woodland and countryside walks beyond.

We stayed in a Serenity 4 lodge and while oozing quality, there isn’t an ounce of pretentious design – there is a pleasing level of ‘honesty’.

But that doesn’t mean there is a shortage of decadence. Warming wood in the living room, modern appliances in the kitchen, a four-poster bed in the bedroom, boutique-style fittings in the bathroom and a revitalising private sauna – you won’t want to head back to the real world.

The choice is yours at Faweather.

Stay within the confines of your lodge with a crackling fire burning with a good book for company.

Soak in the bubbling on-deck hot-tub with a glass of something sparkly.

Or lace up your walking boots and explore the countryside with a ramble through the nearby woodland and its babbling brook through to the moors beyond – making sure to map out a route to a nearby traditional pub or eaterie.

Faweather has consistently received a five-star rating from Visit England every year from 1998 and it is obvious why.

A three-night break at Faweather Grange Lodges in a Serenity 4 Lodge costs from £464 in February. For more information or to book, visit hoseasons.co.uk or call 0345 498 6130.