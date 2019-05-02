New neighbourhood created specifically for the over-55s

A new neighbourhood, specifically developed for people aged 55 and over, has opened in Saxilby.

Comprising 50 bungalows and ten flats, the homes are off Church Lane in the village.

They have been built by West Lindsey District Council in partnership with Gainsborough-based housing provider Acis and North Hykeham company Lindum Construction.

The project, which has been backed by a social housing grant from Homes England, aims to provide high-quality living space to meet the needs of Lincolnshire’s ageing population.

The homes are available through affordable rent, shared ownership or outright sale, and they boast modern kitchen diners with fitted appliances, gas central heating, double glazing, spacious walk-in showers and enclosed gardens. The neighbourhood also has off-street parking and excellent transport links.

Di Krochmal, of the council, said: “As a nation, we are all living longer. But there is often a lack of suitable housing to ensure we can live safely and independently as we age.

“The right housing is known to have a positive impact on both physical and mental health.”

Kay Palmer, of Acis, said: “We are very proud of this development, which will provide excellent accommodation for the over-55s.

“It will be a lovely place to live and, having met some of the new residents, I believe it will be a delightful and friendly community.”

Simon Gregory, of Lindum Construction, stressed that local sub-contractors and suppliers had been used in the build, thus boosting the economy.