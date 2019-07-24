Marshall’s Yard is first past the post at Market Rasen races

Fashion stores at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough were first past the post when taking to the catwalk at Market Rasen racecourse.

The shopping centre made its debut at the track’s big Ladies’ Day event, which featured the Betway Summer Plate race.

And the retailers treated racegoers to a fabulous preview of some of next season’s new looks.

Alison Shipperbottom, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We really enjoyed preparing for the event and seeing the Yard come together to put on a great show.

“Ladies’ Day at Market Rasen is a big day in Lincolnshire’s diary and we were delighted to be involved with the event, and to give racegoers a flavour of some of the great brands we have available.

“The day was thoroughly enjoyable, with everyone in good spirits, despite the occasional downpour. We were particularly pleased to see that our bright pink Marshall’s Yard flip-flops were so well received!”

The Marshall’s Yard team worked alongside The Fashion Exchange to showcase outfits from top brands Hobbs, Whistles, Ted Baker and Phase Eight, all available at Browns department stores, as well as a range of affordable fashion from New Look, Next and Laura Ashley.

Designer sunglasses and glasses were also featured by Specsavers, and jewellery from Calvin Klein, Swarovski and Uno De 50 from the centre’s jewellers, Stanley Hunt.

Models were catwalk-ready thanks to make-up from Estee Lauder at Browns department stores and hair by the creative team at Sophie Amelia Hair, based in the centre’s Pattern Store units.

The Marshall’s Yard ‘style spotters’ also proudly hosted and judged the event’s style awards for the best dressed lady, best hat and best dressed couple, offering stunning prizes donated by the stores at Marshall’s Yard amounting to more than £5,000.