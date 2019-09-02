Lincolnshire horse rescue team up with coffee brand and launch 'great coffee creation' to raise funds

A well-loved Lincolnshire coffee brand and a Lincolnshire-based equine rescue charity, have teamed up to create a bespoke coffee blend.

As the popularity of The Feedroom café at Bransby Horses grows and coffee is the drink of choice for many visitors, the charity along with Stokes Coffee decided to create their own coffee together, for the first time.

Sally Crawford, Rosanna Elliott-Hart and Rachel Jenkinson.

The created coffee, which has been named ‘Free Rein Roast’, has been in development this summer and is being launched this month.

Bransby Horses is one of the largest equine charities in the UK rescuing, rehabilitating and caring for 430 equines on their site in Bransby.

Sally Crawford, executive director of engagement and income generation from Bransby Horses along with the rest of the team helped to pick the flavour of the coffee.

She said:“The expertise of the Stokes team, blended with the taste buds of our own team have resulted in this great coffee creation.

Stokes Coffee team with Bransby Horses team take a look at the new coffee blend.

“The Feedroom café at our site in Bransby is lovely place for visitors to dwell and enjoy the surroundings.

“Where else can you enjoy a cup of coffee with donkeys braying in the background?

“The fact that this has been our inspiration is something very special.

“I really hope that our visitors love this new coffee and buy a bag or two to enjoy at home.

“I am sure it will be a hit with coffee-lovers.”

During the summer, Bransby Horses staff took part in testing a number of coffee bean combinations.

Testing culminated in an evening tasting of three leading blends, which took place for the charity’s staff, at Stokes’ roastery at The Lawn in Lincoln on Thursday, August 29.

Staff made their selection and on Monday, September 2, Sally Crawford, gave her stamp of approval on the choice.

Farm manager, Rachel Jenkinson and rehoming manager, Rosanna Elliott-Hart,also joined the final tasting on the day, to support the launch of the charity’s first coffee blend.

The roast has a distinctive nutty flavour with chocolate notes.

Visitors will also be able to buy this special blend to enjoy at home.

And for the first time for a charity blend, is being stocked in all of Stokes Coffee shops with 50p from the sale of each bag, going back to Bransby Horses.

The 51-year-old charity depends entirely on public support and donations.