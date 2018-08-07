Festival of Flowers in Misterton

A three-day Festival of Flowers in All Saints’ Parish Church promises to a be a rare feast for the senses.

The festival runs over the August Bank Holiday weekend (Saturday, August 25 to Monday, August 27) and is open from 10am to 4pm each day (Sunday’s service of Holy Communion will be held in the church room).

On the theme of children’s books, there will be a glorious floral journey back to the books of our youth – with some for younger visitors, too.

Refreshments will be served throughout the festival.

Entry is £1.50 with a free programme while stocks last.