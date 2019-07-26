Escape to a world of relaxation and luxury at the stunning Ragdale Hall spa

A rooftop infinity pool, an indulgent selection of experiences and treatments, stunning cuisine and peaceful surroundings....

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if a location combined all this to help while away the stress of modern life?

Well, look no further than Ragdale Hall spa in the stunning, lush countryside of Leicestershire. For it boasts all of the above — and more.

From the moment you arrive along the winding driveway and catch a glimpse of the imposing building, you get a sense of the standards the spa sets — and you won’t be disappointed.

After you are smoothly checked in and your car is parked for you, it is instantly clear why the award-winning destination has amassed so many accolades.

There is a touch of glamour combined with the traditional everywhere you look. For me, on our visit, the stresses of the previous week seemed to almost instantly dissipate.

As an added bonus my wife and I, who were at Ragdale for an overnight reviver break, were upgraded to a decadent two-storey suite, complete with roof terrace and stunning fittings.

After a visit to the gym and a buffet lunch in the main hall, it was time to pull on our comfy Ragdale robes and flip-flops and enjoy the wider spa and its pools and thermal experiences, including a volcanic salt bath, scented room, rose sauna and colourflow cave with scents of jasmine, lavender and camomile.

You could easily spend hours in the various darkened rooms without a care in the world. But it would be remiss to miss out on the latest addition to the site — the rooftop infinity pool that offers panoramic views of the countryside beyond while enjoying the bubbling waters.

Next up on the agenda was a trip to the spa’s treatments area for a 50-minute back massage and facial where the staff were attentive, knowledgeable and expert in their delivery of a treat that only enhanced the relaxation. A short return to the spa and its waterfall or lightning storm showers, main pool and outdoor waterfall pool (not diminished by the rainfall) was followed by time out in our room before getting ready for dinner in the beautiful main dining hall.

The food is plentiful with a superb attention to detail, from delicious starters to locally-sourced main-course ingredients and tantalising desserts — all accompanied by an extensive wine list. Then there is an after-dinner coffee at the Verandah Bar.

After a wonderfully comfortable night’s sleep, we opted for an early breakfast in our room — and there was even enough sunshine to be able to take this on our roof terrace. Granola, a mango parfait, fresh coffee, smoothies and muffins provided the perfect start to the day. Another visit to the gym was followed by more enjoyment of the spa experiences. There is plenty of variety to make sure it doesn’t feel repeating — and also plenty of quiet nooks and crannies where you can grab a little time out to enjoy a book or magazine.

From our perspective, we have been completely taken by what Ragdale has to offer. It comes highly recommended and we will certainly be looking to pencil in another visit as a treat for ourselves very soon.

A view looking back from the gardens at Ragdale Hall