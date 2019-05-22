Eminox plays key role in East Coast line’s first new trains for 30 years

The first new trains on the East Coast Mainline for 30 years owe a lot to Gainsborough for their high-powered performance.

For the town’s exhaust specialists, Eminox, provided key components for the LNER Hitachi hybrid electric and diesel Azuma trains, which were launched on the line this month.

Worksing with Hitachi Rail, Eminox created and manufactured specially-designed exhausts and insulated pipework for LNER’s entire 65-locomotive fleet.

The trains are modelled on the Japanese bullet trains and are operating on LNER’s London King’s Cross to Leeds route, stopping at Grantham.

Cyril Journoux, sales director at the Gainsborough firm, said: “We have worked with Hitachi for five years on this project, so it is great to see the trains enter service, transforming the travel experience for LNER passengers.

“We are delighted the fleet will be passing through the county, showcasing our local design and manufacturing expertise.”

Eminox is a world leader in exhaust and emission control, not just for trains but also for buses, coaches, trucks and construction machinery.