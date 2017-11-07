Doncaster rocker John Parr is 65 this month

Doncaster’s St Elmo’s Fire star John Parr is still rocking gigs as he turns 65 this month.

He made a big impression on stage at Rewind North, a big eighties festival in Cheshire a couple of months ago, and is set to tour with Foreigner on four UK dates next spring.

With more than 10 million albums sold worldwide, and 12 Hollywood movie themes to his name, John originally wrote his best known song, St Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion), to honour Canadian wheelchair athlete and activist Rick Hansen. It became the award-winning theme song for the film St Elmo’s Fire and was nominated for a Grammy. More recently, the inspirational song found new fans after it was used in an android commercial first heard during last year’s Oscars.

It was his 1984 hit Naughty Naughty that first propelled the singer to the top in the US after years of gigging. St Elmo’s Fire, however, followed soon after and put him firmly on the global map.

Parr, who lives in Sykehouse, has shared both the stage and sports field with a multitude of stars and celebrities and has penned many hit songs, including an early ‘Under A Raging Moon’ for Roger Daltrey, telling The Who story with particular tribute to Keith Moon.

John did take a break with 10 years out of the music business up to 2007, but he came back in a big way, joining Canadian pop-rock musician Bryan Adams on tour.

In May 2007 John was in Canada again for the twentieth anniversary of the Man in Motion. St Elmo’s Fire had helped propel Rick Hansen 25,000 miles around the globe in his wheelchair to raise awareness and money for spinal research.

The Rick Hansen foundation charity has raised well over 200 million dollars and this money helped in part to finance the world’s leading research center ICORD in Canada.

John has always performed for his local audiences, and supports community initiatives. He joined Sheridan Smith at the inaugural Pride of the Isle awards evening.