Customers warned there's a big hole in Birds doughnut supplies this morning

Customers hoping for their daily doughnut fix face disappointment this morning as Birds bakeries have no supplies.

The popular bakery says a "mechanical fault" has meant a number of its doughnuts are not available in stores this morning.

Birds Bakery Chesterfield

Birds has issued a statement on its Facebook page revealing the issue.



The company has apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

The post reads: "Unfortunately no Cream Doughnuts, Caramel Doughnuts or Jam Doughnuts are available this morning due to a mechanical fault on the doughnut fryer.



"Extra lines are available to cover the shortfall and we hope to be back up and running for tomorrow morning.

"Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.