COMMUNITY: Young People’s Centre

Misterton Young People’s Centre is now open three evenings a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

With four staff, what’s on offer to local youngsters includes arts such as dance and drama, events throughout the year, games like pool and table tennis, and confidential support, including sexual health counselling.

There is free hot and cold drinks, and a chance to get together with friends in a safe space.

For further information, contact Youth Leader, Karen, on 01777 711940 or email karen.flynn@nottscc.gov.uk