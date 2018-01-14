COMMUNITY: West Stockwith - Sign up for village website

Have you signed up to West Stockwith Parish Council’s website?

If you do, when new items are added, updates are sent via email/Twitter/Facebook to all members.

So take the time to register on the website, and follow the parish council - as well as other village events and activities.

To access this website service, you must be resident of the village, so sign up with your relevant details, and once you receive an email confirming acceptance, you will then be able to access the above features.

The parish council’s website is: www.west-stockwith-parish-council.org.uk.