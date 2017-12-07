COMMUNITY: Walkeringham village hall

Members of the village hall would like to thank everyone who came to its Christmas fair on November 25, stall holders, customers, and helpers.

It made more than £500, which will go towards the cost of redecoration of the hall.

December village events include:

Today, December 7, 12.30pm for 1pm start, over 60s’ Christmas lunch, for qualifying Walkeringham residents.Contact Malcolm 07702002331 for more information.

Sunday, December 17, church carol service, 6pm. Enjoy the story of Christmas with Bible readings and popular carols. Mince pies and sherry will be served afterwards.

Monday, December 18, 6.30pm, carols round the tree on the village green, featuring musicians from Queen Elizabeth High School. Food and drinks will be served.

Wednesday, December 20, church coffee morning, 10.30am to 11.45am in the village hall. Raffle, cakes,bring and buy stall. All welcome, funds to St Mary Magdelene Church.

Thursday, December 21, 2pm, St Mary Magdalene Church, Christingle service, a candlelit service with the children from Walkeringham School, everyone welcome to attend.

Thursday, December 21, Fox & Hounds Christmas quiz, 8.30pm. Christmas clothing must be worn.