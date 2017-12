Annual Christmas fair, Saturday, December 9, in Corringham Village Hall, Middle Street, Corringham from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

There will be a variety of stalls including cake, tombola and gifts. Brunch will be served from 11.30am serving locally produced sausage and bacon. Tea and coffee will be served throughout.

Grand draw at approximately 3.15pm. Admission is free.

Sunday, December 10, carol service in church at 3pm. All are welcome.