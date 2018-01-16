COMMUNITY: Recycling service rids 2,000 tonnes of garden waste

Bassetlaw residents helped to recycle more than 2,000 tonnes of garden waste in just nine months, thanks to Bassetlaw District Council’s new garden waste collection service.

In 2017, almost 6,500 Bassetlaw residents subscribed to the seasonal collection service, which ran between March and November, and generated 2,177 tonnes of garden waste.

In Misterton, there were 242 bins supplied, and 16 in West Stockwith.

The 2018 service will resume at the beginning of March and the number of residents re-subscribing is already approaching 4,000.

The collection service remains at £30 a year. Residents can sign up via the council’s website. Alternatively, call 01909 533 533 and ask for Environment Services.

The £30 fee includes an additional 240 litre wheelie bin (for new subscribers), to collect grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, leaves, small branches and twigs, dead plants, weeds, and cut flowers.

While it is possible to sign up for the scheme at any time of the year, to guarantee a full season of collections sign up or re-subscribe before January 31.