COMMUNITY: Questions about Cancer, can we help?

Free, cancer advice and support is coming to Lincolnshire on February 20.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the area, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

The visit marks the first to Lincolnshire this year by Betty the bus, who spent 216 days travelling around the Midlands in 2017 delivering vital cancer information and support to people living with cancer.

Our Macmillan specialists on board helped 25,661 people across the region last year, including 3,927 in Lincolnshire, visiting high streets, country shows and even army barracks to deliver support.

Of these visitors, 20 per cent lived in rural areas and 63 per cent had no previous contact with Macmillan, highlighting just how important the mobile information and support service is.

Next week they’ll be visiting Gainsborough, Grantham, Lincoln and Sleaford. So anyone with questions about cancer, whether they’re a patient, family member, friend or carer, are encouraged to come forward for support.

Cancer can impact all aspects of your life, not just your health. The team are highlighting issues around the financial impact of cancer. If you’ve been affected by cancer, your finances might not be your first thought, but many people are faced with extra costs they hadn’t considered.

Macmillan research shows that four in five people with cancer are £570 a month worse off as a result of their diagnosis. This is often due to being unable to work and having increased costs such as travel to hospital or increased fuel bills.

On Wednesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 22 the Macmillan Welfare Team from St Barnabas Hospice will be on the bus to answer questions and offer advice to people affected by the financial cost of cancer.

Details of the visit:

Tuesday, February 20

Gainsborough, Lord Street, DN21 2DD

9am to 4pm.

Wednesday, February 21

Lincoln, City Square, LS5 7DU

9am to 4pm.

Thursday, February 22

Grantham, Market Place, NG31 6LJ

9am to 4pm.

Friday, February 23

Sleaford, Market Place car park, NG34 7BL

8am to 3pm.

Caroline Lewis, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, says: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health. We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

On the dates mentioned above, we’re here to answer any questions about cancer. Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).

You can find out about Macmillan services near you at http://www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html