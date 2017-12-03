COMMUNITY: Pure Class Take Two

The Friends of Scotter and district medical centre are holding a fundraising event at Scotter Village Hall on Saturday, December 9, starting at 6.30pm.

There will be various stalls, a raffle and tombola.

Tickets are £4 which includes mulled wine and mince pies, accompanied children are free.

Pure Class Take Two will perform at 7pm, tickets are available from Janet Cooper 01724 762635 or Sue Murray 01724 761359.