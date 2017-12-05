COMMUNITY: Organ and Keyboard Club

Annual Christmas concert, Sunday, December 10, one of its top favourite organists Nicholas Martin playing for the club, having made numerous appearances at Gainsborough, and in fact, always states that it is one of his favourite clubs. This is the occasion when the committee appear in fancy dress, with a different theme each year, and everyone is sworn to secrecy until the actual day, putting everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Usual venue, the Weston Rooms, Hickman Street, Gainsborough, starting at 2.30pm with doors opening at 1pm.

Tickets, £7 obtained from Peter Naulls at 01427 615265, or can be reserved for payment on the door. Everyone welcome.