COMMUNITY: Nearby gardens open for winter displays

Two local gardens are opening for the National Garden Scheme in February. Ellicar Gardens, Gringley on the Hill, and Holmes Villa, Walkeringham, are open on Sunday, February 25, from noon to 4pm.

Admission is £4.50 for adults – this admits to both gardens; children go free. Ellicar Gardens recently featured on BBC’s Gardener’s World, is a 5-acre naturalistic garden with a winter garden and natural pool. This wildlife-friendly garden is a great destination for bird watchers in winter.

In addition, there are plant sales, a gardeners’ market, and rare-breed pets.

Holmes Villa is a special flower arranger’s garden, with snowdrops, winter bulbs, sculptures, and interesting features to explore.

Teas will be served in Walkeringham Village Hall. All proceeds at the gate to the NGS charities.