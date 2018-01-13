COMMUNITY: Morton Friends of Parkinsons

Friendly sociable weekly support group and specialised exercise class including refreshments held at Morton Village Hall every Tuesday at 11am.

It has a voluntary assistant and occupational therapist at hand to help.

A chance to meet like-minded friends in an understanding and informal setting. Take control, feel positive, slow down progression and improve confidence.

Plant the seeds for your health, for now and your future, physically and emotionally.

For more information contact Liz Clews 07751964832 or email lizclews@btinternet.com

All enquiries in confidence.