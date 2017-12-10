COMMUNITY: Misterton Food Bank

Misterton school and churches, and neighbouring churches donated over 50 bags of provisions to Bassetlaw Food Bank after their harvest festivals.

Since donations to the food bank began, our communities have donated 1,950 bags of goods.

Now the food bank is looking for donations to tide needy families over the Christmas and New Year period.

In particular demand is tinned meat, gravy granules, pasta sauce, jam, fruit squash, and children’s shampoo.

If you can help, there’s a donation box in All Saints’ Parish Church, which is emptied regularly and gifts passed on to the food bank.