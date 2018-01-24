COMMUNITY: Meadow Road & New Road Pensioners’ Association, Blidworth

The meeting held on January 22 at the South Forest restaurant at Edwinstowe, was opened by Mrs M. Brailsford.

Refreshments took the form of a three-course lunch to celebrate the 31st annual existence of the club.

Mrs M. Brailsford was presented with a gift also gift vouchers by a founder member Mrs M. Richards on behalf of all the members in thanks for the work Marlene has done over the years.

A quiz was compiled by Mr H Allcock and was won by teams from Mrs J. Dodsworth and Mrs J. Smith.

A members’ draw was organized by Mrs M. Richards and was won by Mrs T. Jukes.

Other competition winners were: M. Buchanon, P. Warnes, J. Smith, C. Bricknall, M. Cooper, D. Biggs, T. Jukes, R. Dodsworth, A. Farr, P. Hutton and I. Barker.