COMMUNITY: Have a say on transport plans

Sheffield City Region (SCR) is asking for the views of residents across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

SCR hopes to grow the regional economy by £500million, boosting economic growth by making it easier for people to get to work or places of education and travelling on from Sheffield to Manchester and Leeds.

The strategy aims to make the best use of new transport technologies, improve air quality, and reduce accidents.

There is an online questionnaire at http://sheffieldcityregion.org.uk/transport-strategy-consultation/