COMMUNITY: Gringley on the hill Women’s Institute

The first meeting of the new year saw members celebrating its post Christmas party.

A very festive meal provided by the members consisting of cold meats, quiches and salads, followed by delicious desserts of pavlovas, cheesecakes and chocolate cake. There was cheese and biscuits to finish.

Marion had compiled a Christmas quiz of wedding photos from yesteryear for members to identify when they had taken, plus a second quiz had members identifying members as babies.

Some were quite easy to pick out, but others were quite surprising. It was a very sociable evening, giving members a chance to chat and catch up with its Christmas events.

Rummikub this month will be on January 29 in the recreation room at Beckingham. Bring some nibbles or liquid refreshment.