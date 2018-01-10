COMMUNITY: Get the answers to life’s big questions

A new, six-session course begins on Thursday, January 11 when participants can start to get the answers to some of life’s big questions: what’s life all about and where are we going, why is the world so messed up? And more.

The course starts at 7.30pm in the church room, Misterton is for those wanting to know more, introducing Christianity, starting from scratch.

The course is also good for families wishing to have a baby or child (or adult) baptised, those wanting to get married, bereaved families, the parents of children and teenagers, and those who are new to the church.

For details, call Rev David Henson on 01427 890270 or find out more at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDHUpsqUhUg