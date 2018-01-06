COMMUNITY: Generous food bank donation

A plea to think of others in the run-up to Christmas led one Misterton family to persuade friends, family, and work colleagues to donate to Bassetlaw Food Bank.

They collected the equivalent of seven carrier bags full of provisions, which were taken to the food bank just before Christmas.

This brings to 1,979 the number of bags of provisions collected since local people and churches in Misterton and West Stockwith started supporting the Food Bank.

There are donation points in All Saints’ and St Mary’s parish churches in Misterton.