COMMUNITY: Garden Lovers Fair

Green fingered gardeners are in for a treat this month as Marshall’s Yard prepares to host a special event which is dedicated to garden lovers.

The centre’s first ever Garden Lovers Fair is due to take place on Saturday, June 2 and will run from 11am to 3pm with a fantastic line up of gardening related activities.

The special event will take place in the fountain area at Marshall’s Yard. There will be a fantastic line up of traders selling garden related products from plants to garden ornaments, with something for everyone’s gardening needs.

The event will also feature demonstrations delivered by Katie Rushworth from ITV’s Love Your Garden.

Katie will be sharing her top tips on how to create a ‘Love Your Garden’ inspired outdoor space using products which will be available at the event.

The event is perfect for families with a special garden themed workshop for children to get involved with and learn more about gardening.

‘Owlin Mad’ will also be joining the event giving everyone the chance to get up close to an owl.

Charlotte Toplass, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are really looking forward to this event as it brings something completely new to the calendar of events at Marshall’s Yard. We are also delighted to have Katie joining us for the day to offer some of her expert tips.

“The event will kick start a busy line up of summer events we have planned with the war time event and food festival to follow.”

To keep up to date with events and offers at Marshall’s Yard visit www.marshallsyard.co.uk