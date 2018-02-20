COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Probus

For the meeting on February 19, the programme consisted of a DVD called ‘Those were the days, Britain in the 1960s’.

With newsreels and extra footage, the atmosphere of that time was captured, mostly of events in Britain, but also significant moments in world history. Some 1960s’ adverts were also shown, to lighten the atmosphere – Dispirin and Maxwell House for example.

In the world it was the era of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Yuri Gagarin, Neil Armstrong, the divisions in Germany and the Vietnam war among many others. This latter involved also many anti-war protests, both in Britain and in France, showing the global nature of events.

In Britain there was so much to report. The death of Churchill, the prominence of the Royal Family, Concorde, Carnaby Street, nuclear power stations, the launch of the QE2, the introduction of traffic wardens, and of course the 1966 Football World Cup.

This time was also named the ‘Swinging Sixties’, celebrating among others the fame of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Radio Caroline and other pirate radio stations were products of their time.

It was a period of optimism and massive change. Prosperity was evident, great progress was made in medicine, science and industry, as well as the invention of the pogo stick.

It was a time remembered by all of us, children or young men of the sixties, and evoked all sorts of memories.