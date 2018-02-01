COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Probus

At the meeting on January 29, the programme consisted of a DVD. This was called, in English - ‘Dinner For One’, in German - ‘Der 90ste Geburtstag’.

The reason for the alternative title in German is that the sketch (about 20 minutes long) is shown every New Year’s Eve in Germany. Despite the fact that the film must be over 60 years old, and is in English, one year the viewing figures were over 15million, a very popular tradition therefore.

The ‘plot’ centres on a dinner given for the lady each birthday, to which four friends are invited.

The lady is 90-years-old, and these friends have now died, but the meal continues with their places set, despite their absence. The butler is the central character, played by Freddie Frinton who was of some fame.

The significant, often repeated, line is the butler saying ‘The same procedure as last year?’ with the lady’s response of ‘The same procedure as every year’.

It all sounds corny, but is well performed and was much appreciated by this audience.

Next Monday, February 5, members will meet at St Barnabas Hospice in Morton, where they will learn about the important work done there. 9.45am arrival time.