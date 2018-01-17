COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Probus

On 8th January, its first Probus meeting for 2018, after wishing one another a Happy New Year, members discussed future social events, before watching a DVD, ‘Blue Planet’.

This wide ranging film with dramatic photography and reconstructions, took members from the earliest moments of life on this planet, to the world of today.

Along the way, important questions were posed about how we now use the natural resources available to us.

Having looked at possible factors in the earth’s creation and development, the basic statement was that this earth’s formation is a miracle, and that the development of life on it, despite the many attempts at explanation, remains largely a mystery.

The film then concentrated on human life, moving from hunting to settling in groups. Then the first great revolution described was the development of agriculture. The principal daily concern was, and still is, to feed ourselves, and this activity is still the most widespread occupation around the globe.

One thing led to another. Cultivation of crops led to the development of pesticides, and then of fertilisers. The discovery of oil changed everything, at least for most of humankind. Cities developed at a rapid rate, America being the first nation to harness the power of ‘black gold’.

All developments have had consequences which have also affected the world negatively. Pesticides leave residue which harm the soil. The supply of oil has led to our dependence on that source, with the question remaining: when will oil run out? And that question goes further: when will water run out, the forests be destroyed? What will we do then?

The final part of the film concentrated on the world of today. Using Los Angeles and Dubai as examples, the film argued that there are consequences if we defy nature and use the world’s resources to display wealth.

Members were made very aware that this planet, in all its wonder and mystery, has limited resources. As well as this it can be seen that the wealth known in some cultures is not available to others, and the gap between rich and poor is growing wider.