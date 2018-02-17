COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Organ and Keyboard Club

Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm, monthly concert held at the Weston Rooms, Gainsborough, and the guest organist is the ever popular Janet Dowsett.

Much respected on the organ circuit and as well as performing her own concerts she is an examiner for the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music.

Known to perform a first-class and entertaining concert of music for all tastes.

Sunday, March 11, Weston Rooms, Gainsborough, 2.30pm, featuring the international organist, Phil Kelsall.

He has just completed his 40th season as resident organist at the world famous, and favoured venue of Strictly Come Dancing, Tower Ballroom, Blackpool and is also the star organist at the Thursford Christmas shows.

The club is fortunate to have him at Gainsborough and the tickets are £7. Tickets available by calling 01427 615265.