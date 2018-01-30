COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Library

Gainsborough Library is celebrating everything Harry Potter on Tuesday, February 13 from 10.45am to 11.15am for a special half term children’s activity.

Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) run the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire Country Council.

Lynne Cook library manager/ head of libraries for GLL, said: “If you have ever wanted to grow your own mandrake or play a game of quidditch then come along and join in the fun. The event is suitable for all five-to-11 year-olds.

We will be telling stories, making a spellbinding book, and for the Harry Potter experts there will be a Harry Potter quiz too. It will be magical.”

Places are limited so booking is advisable.

For more details visit www.better.org.uk/gainsboroughlibrary, call in at the library or contact library staff on 01522 782010 for more details.