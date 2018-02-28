COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Heritage Centre lectures

The Gainsborough Heritage Centre is hosting a course of lectures, every Wednesday during March, to be given by Paul Howitt-Cowan at Gainsborough House, 18 Parnell Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2NB.

This year the lectures focus on churches and the role of religion within the UK during the 18th century, and the lecture on Wednesday, March 7 will focus on the impact of the 1851 census that recorded vital information on the attendance of religious services.

The lectures will begin promptly at 7.30pm and the cost of each separate lecture will be £4 with tea and biscuits available during the interval.

Further details can be obtained about the course of lectures by email: chairman@gainsboroughheritage.com or visit www.gainsboroughheritage.com or call 01427 610526.