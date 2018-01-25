COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Flower Club

The Gainsborough & District Flower Club meet on the fourth Thursday of every month, at the Blues Club, North Street, Gainsborough DN21 2HU, start time 7.15pm.

It is affiliated to National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS), but you don’t have to be a flower arranger to join.

The club enjoy flower demonstrations by national demonstrators, workshops, social events and trips out.

If you would like to join, go along as a visitor to one of its club nights for a small fee of £5. Contact gdfc.sec@hotmail.co.uk or 01427 788868.

Future events:

February 22, Jill Mills - Kaleidoscope.

March 22, Elizabeth Bishop - A touch of Eurasion.

April 26, Pauline Foster - Dressing the Dandy.

May 24, Jo Smith - My World of Inspiration.

June 28, members evening - guest speaker and buffet.

July 26, Beverley Artis - Name that Tune.

August 23, Jean Fordham - Fascinating Hats.

September 27, Lee Berrill - Imagine.

October 25, Caroline Jackson - Floral Foraging.

November 22, Julia Knights - Christmas open meeting - Christmas Alphabet.