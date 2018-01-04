COMMUNITY: Gainsborough embroidery group

Gainsborough Library has an embroidery group who meets on the second Wednesday of every month from 2pm to 4pm.

You can bring your own work to stitch in the company of like-minded people or join in an exploration of stitches and techniques.

All you need is a basic sewing kit of scissors, embroidery needles, a thimble if you use one and some embroidery threads.

Ruth will be in the library from 10am to noon on Wednesday, January 10 and Wednesday, February 7.

If you would like to go along and have a chat with her and find out more.

The next meeting of the embroidery group itself will be on Wednesday, January 10 and then Wednesday, February 14, from 2pm to 4pm.

To find out more information contact Gainsborough Library 01522 782010.

Alternatively visit www.better.org.uk/gainsboroughlibrary