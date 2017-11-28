COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Christmas gift & craft fair

Sunday, December 3, 2pm to 4pm at John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough in the Trentside room, Christmas gift and craft fair.

There will be some fabulous stalls selling gifts and crafts for those special Christmas gifts, there will also be a tombola, water and wine, cake stall, activities for the children, tea coffee and cakes and much more.

Santa will be attending afterwards, going around Marshall’s Yard and the town collecting donations for the fire fighters’ charity with his little elf helpers he will be arriving at the fair on his own vintage fire engine.

Whilst he is busy in the grotto giving out presents, children will be able to have a look at his fire engine.